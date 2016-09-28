FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Plus500 says founders intend to sell up to 15.5 mln shares
#Financials
September 28, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Plus500 says founders intend to sell up to 15.5 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd :

* Founders of company have notified Plus500 that they intend to sell in aggregate up to 15.5 million existing ordinary shares

* Placing shares represent approximately 13 pct of company's issued share capital

* After completion of placing, founders will continue to hold in aggregate approximately 22 pct of issued share capital of company

* Company is not a party to placing and will not receive any proceeds from placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

