BRIEF-S Immo resolves share repurchase programme

Sept 28 (Reuters) - S Immo AG :

* Resolves share repurchase programme

* Repurchase programme will begin on 04 October 2016 and will end on 09 December 2016

* Volume totals up to 669,171 shares (1 pct of current share capital)

* Purchase price must not be more than 5 pct higher than average quoted price on Vienna Stock Exchange over three trading days preceding relevant repurchase and must not exceed 10.30 euros ($11.53) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)