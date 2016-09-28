BRIEF-Cosi Inc. files for Chapter 11 restructuring

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Cosi Inc

* Cosi, Inc.- Files for chapter 11 restructuring

* Cosi Inc says It and its subsidiaries filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions in United States Bankruptcy Court for District Of Massachusetts

* Cosi Inc -Obtained approximately $4 million in post-petition debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing

* Cosi inc says notice of proposed sale to DIP lenders or their designees will be given to third parties and competing bids will be solicited

* Cosi Inc-Company will appoint a Chief Restructuring Officer within 7-10 days

* Cosi Inc -DIP would serve as "stalking horse" in a sale process under section 363 of bankruptcy code, subject to Bankruptcy Court approval

* Cosi Inc- 31 franchised locations are unaffected

* Cosi Inc- Prior to Chapter 11 filing, Cosi entered into a non-binding term sheet with its lenders

* Cosi Inc says board of directors will manage bidding process and evaluate bids

* Cosi Inc- DIP lenders or their designees have proposed to purchase substantially all of Cosi's assets

* Cosi Inc -Prior to Chapter 11 filing, company closed 29 of 74 company-owned restaurants

* Cosi Inc-Patrick Bennett continues to serve as interim CEO, and Edward Schatz of O'connor Group, Inc. Continues to serve as interim CFO