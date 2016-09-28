Sept 28 Cosi Inc
* Cosi, Inc.- Files for chapter 11 restructuring
* Cosi Inc says It and its subsidiaries filed voluntary
Chapter 11 petitions in United States Bankruptcy Court for
District Of Massachusetts
* Cosi Inc -Obtained approximately $4 million in
post-petition debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing
* Cosi inc says notice of proposed sale to DIP lenders or
their designees will be given to third parties and competing
bids will be solicited
* Cosi Inc-Company will appoint a Chief Restructuring
Officer within 7-10 days
* Cosi Inc -DIP would serve as "stalking horse" in a sale
process under section 363 of bankruptcy code, subject to
Bankruptcy Court approval
* Cosi Inc- 31 franchised locations are unaffected
* Cosi Inc- Prior to Chapter 11 filing, Cosi entered into a
non-binding term sheet with its lenders
* Cosi Inc says board of directors will manage bidding
process and evaluate bids
* Cosi Inc- DIP lenders or their designees have proposed to
purchase substantially all of Cosi's assets
* Cosi Inc -Prior to Chapter 11 filing, company closed 29 of
74 company-owned restaurants
* Cosi Inc-Patrick Bennett continues to serve as interim
CEO, and Edward Schatz of O'connor Group, Inc. Continues to
serve as interim CFO
