Sept 28 (Reuters) - BLR Partners LP:

* Reports a stake of 5.9 pct in CDI Corp as of Sept 19 - SEC filing

* Purchased company's shares based on belief that shares, when purchased, were "undervalued"

* Intend to "engage in discussions" with CDI's management, board, stockholders and others regarding company's corporate governance Source text - bit.ly/2dlC84R