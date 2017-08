Sept 28 (Reuters) - Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Initiates phase 1 clinical study of Edp 305, its lead FXR agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

* As part of complete characterization of EDP-305, expect to share data regarding Fibrosis and other preclinical data in Nov Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: