September 28, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Serrano updates on letters of demand from Maybank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Serrano Ltd

* Sorrento vietnam is currently in negotiations with a potential buyer in connection with property disposal

* Unless maybank amounts due fully repaid within 10 days from 27 sept, maybank reserves their rights to take such legal action as appropriate

* Group continues to be in discussions with sorrento vietnam and maybank on undertaking agreement, property disposal and maybank facilities

* Received letter of demand from lawyers acting for maybank to inform that sorrento vietnam has defaulted in making payment of amounts due and owing to maybank

* Lawyers acting for maybank have been instructed to demand that serrano holdings make payment of outstanding amounts of us$2 million and vnd32.4 billion in aggregate

* In interim, group continues to be in discussions with sorrento vietnam and maybank on undertaking agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
