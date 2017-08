Sept 28 (Reuters) - Adomos SA :

* H1 operating income 788,000 euros ($882,244.80) versus 461,000 euros year ago

* H1 net income 807,000 euros versus 508,000 euros year ago

* H1 revenue 3.2 million euros versus 2.6 million euros year ago

* Expects to exceed its recent records Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8932 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)