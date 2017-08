Sept 28 (Reuters) - Olympique Lyonnais Groupe SA :

* FY gross operating income 52.1 million euros versus loss of 7.2 million euros last year

* FY net income group share 9.8 million euros versus loss of 21.4 million euros last year

* FY results from activities 218.1 million euros versus 103.2 million euros last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)