a year ago
BRIEF-Romania's Fondul Proprietatea to start seventh share buyback programme
September 28, 2016 / 4:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Romania's Fondul Proprietatea to start seventh share buyback programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Romania's investment fund Fondul Proprietatea Sa

* Says to start seventh share buyback programme on Sept. 29.

* Says it aims to buy up to 10 percent of its stock at prices ranging from 0.2 lei per share to 2 lei ($0.5040).

* Says maximum amount allocated to the programme stands at 409.63 million lei ($103.23 million).

* Says buyback purpose is to lower share capital by cancelling the acquired shares. Fund aims to narrow the discount between its net asset value and its stock price.

* The $2.2 billion fund is managed by global investment manager Franklin Templeton.

* Says Wood&Company Financial Services and Goldman Sachs International will provide brokerage services.

* For more: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9681 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
