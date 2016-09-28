FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intra-Cellular therapies announces top-line results from the second phase 3 trial of ITI-007
September 28, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Intra-Cellular therapies announces top-line results from the second phase 3 trial of ITI-007

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc

* Intra Cellular Therapies Inc - believe ITI-007 did not separate from placebo on pre-specified primary endpoint in study '302

* Intra Cellular Therapies Inc - plan to request a meeting with U.S. FDA division of psychiatry products to discuss regulatory path

* Intra Cellular Therapies Inc - in study, consistent with previous schizophrenia studies, ITI-007 was well-tolerated with safety profile similar to placebo

* Intra Cellular Therapies Inc announces top-line results from the second phase 3 trial of ITI-007 in patients with schizophrenia (study '302)

* Intra Cellular Therapies Inc - ITI-007 did not separate from placebo in part due to unusually high placebo response at certain sites

* Intra Cellular Therapies Inc - neither dose of ITI-007 separated from placebo on primary endpoint in trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

