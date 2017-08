Sept 28 (Reuters) - Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc :

* Pernix Therapeutics announces distribution of Treximet 10/60 MG (Sumatriptan 10MG and Naproxen Sodium 60 MG) dose for use in pediatric patients

* Says expects to begin focused product promotion activities in early Q4 2016