FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Misonix says informed SEC, DOJ that co may have had knowledge of certain business practices of independent Chinese entity which raise questions under FCPA
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Misonix says informed SEC, DOJ that co may have had knowledge of certain business practices of independent Chinese entity which raise questions under FCPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Misonix Inc

* Audit committee of co's board engaged outside counsel to conduct internal investigation to review matters

* Internal investigation is ongoing

* Informed sec, doj of knowledge of business practices of independent chinese entity that distributes co's products in china - sec filing

* Informed sec, doj that co may have had knowledge of certain business practices of independent chinese entity which raise questions under fcpa

* Has no current information derived from investigation to date or otherwise to suggest previously reported financial statements and results are incorrect Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2cWwMx9) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.