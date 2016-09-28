BRIEF-Misonix says informed SEC, DOJ that co may have had knowledge of certain business practices of independent Chinese entity which raise questions under FCPA

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Misonix Inc

* Audit committee of co's board engaged outside counsel to conduct internal investigation to review matters

* Internal investigation is ongoing

* Informed sec, doj of knowledge of business practices of independent chinese entity that distributes co's products in china - sec filing

* Informed sec, doj that co may have had knowledge of certain business practices of independent chinese entity which raise questions under fcpa

* Has no current information derived from investigation to date or otherwise to suggest previously reported financial statements and results are incorrect