Sept 28 (Reuters) - Cinedigm Corp

* Pursuant to charter amendment, the Co's charter was amended to increase number of authorized shares of class a common stock by 4 million

* Says at annual meeting, stockholders approved an amendment to fourth amended and restated certificate of incorporation - SEC filing

* Following the charter amendment, co has 25 million shares of Class A common stock authorized for issuance