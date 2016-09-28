FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Programmed Maintenance lowers FY17 EBITDA forecast to about $100 mln
September 28, 2016 / 10:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Programmed Maintenance lowers FY17 EBITDA forecast to about $100 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Programmed Maintenance Services Ltd

* FY17 EBITDA is now projected to be approximately $100 mln (previous guidance $120 mln)

* Net reduction in revenue will lead to lower earnings in year to 31 march 2017 than previous guidance

* Net debt is projected to be less than $200 mln at march 2017

* Has concluded that in short term revenue growth in staffing business will now not offset steep decline in marine business

* Further redundancies have been made and offshore / marine business has been merged into a single larger operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

