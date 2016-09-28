FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Freddie Mac says total mortgage portfolio increased at annualized rate of 8.2 pct in Aug
September 28, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Freddie Mac says total mortgage portfolio increased at annualized rate of 8.2 pct in Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac

* Total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 8.2% in august

* Single-Family seriously delinquent rate decreased from 1.08% in july to 1.03% in august

* Multifamily delinquency rate decreased from 0.02% in july to 0.01% in august

* Single-Family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume was $21.2 billion in august

* Total number of loan modifications were 3,942 in august 2016 and 29,167 for the eight months ended august 31, 2016

* Mortgage-Related securities and other mortgage-related guarantees increased at an annualized rate of 8.8% in august Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

