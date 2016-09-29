BRIEF-Triumph Bancorp announces pricing of $50 mln of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes
* Triumph Bancorp announces pricing of $50 mln of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes
Sept 28 (Reuters) -
* Scotiabank sues Puerto Rico over loan repayment - WSJ
* Scotiabank filed a lawsuit against Puerto Rico's government seeking repayment of a multimillion-dollar loan - WSJ
Source text - on.wsj.com/2dAZchy
* Triumph Bancorp announces pricing of $50 mln of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes
Sept 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.6 pct, Nikkei advances 0.9 pct