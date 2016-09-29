FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Meyer Burger launches comprehensive structural programme
#Switzerland Market Report
September 29, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Meyer Burger launches comprehensive structural programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* Launches comprehensive structural programme to sustainably increase its profitability

* As a result of structural programme, total operating cost base will further decline by about 50 million Swiss francs ($51.53 million)

* Extraordinary expenses in conjunction with structural programme are expected about 3 million to 4 million Swiss francs, to be charged as one-off costs to 2016 financial statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9703 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
