a year ago
BRIEF-Link Mobility Group successfully completes private placement and secondary sale
#IT Services & Consulting
September 29, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Link Mobility Group successfully completes private placement and secondary sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Link Mobility Group ASA :

* Successfully completed private placement and secondary sale

* Has successfully raised 100 million Norwegian crowns ($12.46 million) in a substantially over-subscribed private placement

* Net proceeds from private placement will be used to finance further acquisitions in accordance with company's announced growth targets for 2018

* In addition, all 616,782 existing shares offered in the secondary sale, weresold at a price of 150 crowns per share, equal to the subscription price in thePrivate Placement Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0235 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
