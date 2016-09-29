FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Euromoney Institutional Investor trading in line with expectations
September 29, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Euromoney Institutional Investor trading in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc

* Financial markets have been subject to increased volatility and uncertainty following UK's Brexit vote in June

* Underlying revenues for Q4 are expected to have declined by 5 pct from same period last year

* Underlying subscription revenues for Q4 are expected to have increased by 2 pct

* Underlying sponsorship and delegate revenues are expected to fall by 13 pct in final quarter

* Group expects to announce an adjusted profit before tax* of no less than 100 million stg for year to September 30, 2016

* Trading has continued in line with board's expectations,

* Reported revenues for quarter are expected to show a 2 pct increase, largely as a result of more favourable exchange rates.

* Underlying advertising revenues are expected to show a decline of 8 pct for quarter

* Reported total revenues for year to september 30, 2016 are expected to show a 1 pct decrease on last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
