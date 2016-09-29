BRIEF-Merlin says London attractions not boosted by weaker pound

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Merlin Entertainments Plc

* Resort theme parks operating group is now showing year on year revenue growth, reflecting ongoing recovery in trading at alton towers

* We remain positive on medium term outlook

* Year to date revenue growth of 10.6%

* Like for like revenue growth in period was 1.3% reflecting emerging recovery in resort theme parks offset by difficult trading conditions in several key markets across estate

* London continues to suppress overall trading performance as we are yet to see any significant benefit from depreciation of sterling

* In near-term, if recent trends continue, expect ebitda margins to be in 'mid-thirties' in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)