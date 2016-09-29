BRIEF-Imperial Brands says on track to meet FY expectations

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Imperial Brands Plc

* Trading statement

* At current exchange rates, we expect currency translation to benefit full year earnings by c. 4-5 pct

* Full year impact of currency transaction on earnings remains at around 3 pct for full year

* Have delivered strong growth in reported tobacco net revenue for year driven by us acquisition and benefit of currency translation

* Full year trend for total tobacco volumes and operating profit margin is broadly in line with first half

* Our cost optimisation programme is on track to deliver targeted savings and cash conversion remains strong

* In returns markets, our priority has remained on managing share and profit; benefit from price increases has been offset by a combination of adverse mix

* On track to meet full year expectations at both constant currency and reported exchange rates