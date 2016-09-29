BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on Kagara matter

Sept 29 (Reuters) - IMF Bentham Ltd

* Refers to announcement in Kagara matter of 15 Aug regarding IMF's proposal to fund claims of certain current and former shareholders of Kagara

* Confirms that condition precedent to its funding of the matter has been satisfied

* Also confirms that legal proceedings for class action have been commenced in federal court in Sydney

* Will now be funding piper Alderman lawyers to pursue claims for compensation against certain former directors of Kagara