UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 29

Sept 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up around 61 to 70 points, or as much as 1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent higher on Wednesday at 6,849.38, bouncing back from a one-week low as engineering firm Smiths Group surged after posting higher-than-expected profits and miners tracked stronger metals prices. * BARCLAYS: Credit Suisse Group AG and Barclays Plc are in mortgage-settlement talks wi