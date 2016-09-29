BRIEF-Morphosys, Galapagos start first-in-patient dosing of il-17c antibody MOR106
* FDA approved a label extension of cobas egfr mutation test v2 for use with plasma samples as a companion diagnostic for Astra Zeneca's non-small cell lung cancer (nsclc) therapy Tagrisso Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)
* Morphosys and Galapagos start first-in-patient dosing of il-17c antibody MOR106 in atopic dermatitis
Sept 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up around 61 to 70 points, or as much as 1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent higher on Wednesday at 6,849.38, bouncing back from a one-week low as engineering firm Smiths Group surged after posting higher-than-expected profits and miners tracked stronger metals prices. * BARCLAYS: Credit Suisse Group AG and Barclays Plc are in mortgage-settlement talks wi
MANILA, Sept 29 A Philippine nickel miner, partly owned by Canada's TVI Pacific Inc, said it has put on hold a plan to list on the local stock exchange after the government said its mine may be suspended for environmental violations.