Sept 29 (Reuters) - ANF Immobilier SA :

* Announces investment by ANF Immobilier and Foncière des Régions in all of the offices and retail units, i.e. 31,500 square meters, within a new 43,000 square meter mixed real estate project Quai 8.2 in Bordeaux