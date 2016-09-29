FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 29, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-UK's CMA says studying digital comparison tools

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - UK'S Competition and Markets Authority:

* Launched market study into digital comparison tools (DCT) to see how they are working for consumers, business and the economy

* Digital comparison tools range from price comparison websites (PCWS) to smartphone apps

* Study will address what consumers expect from DCT and the impact of DCTs on competition between suppliers listed on them

* Study will also consider the concerns sometimes expressed about DCTS

* Study will address how effectively DCTS compete with each other and the effectiveness of existing regulatory approaches to DCTS

* Study will explore the role of DCTs in 4 case study sectors: broadband, home insurance, credit cards and flights

* Must announce within 6 months whether it intends to refer the market for phase 2 investigation and must publish its report within 12 months Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2dgjg9o] (Bengaluru Newsroom)

