September 29, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-bluebird bio and Medigene establish strategic T cell receptor alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Medigene AG :

* bluebird bio and Medigene establish strategic T cell receptor (TCR) alliance in cancer immunotherapy

* Medigene will be responsible for generation and delivery of TCRs using its TCR isolation and characterization platform

* Medigene will receive an upfront payment of $15 million

* Medigene will receive research and development funding for all work performed in the collaboration and is eligible for tiered royalty payments on net sales up to a double-digit percentage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

