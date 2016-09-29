BRIEF-bluebird bio and Medigene establish strategic T cell receptor alliance

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Medigene AG :

* bluebird bio and Medigene establish strategic T cell receptor (TCR) alliance in cancer immunotherapy

* Medigene will be responsible for generation and delivery of TCRs using its TCR isolation and characterization platform

* Medigene will receive an upfront payment of $15 million

* Medigene will receive research and development funding for all work performed in the collaboration and is eligible for tiered royalty payments on net sales up to a double-digit percentage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)