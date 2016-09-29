BRIEF-Allgon acquires IoT-company Wireless System Integration Sweden

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Allgon AB :
* Acquires the IoT company Wireless System Integration Sweden AB
* Purchase price will be paid partly in cash of 25 million Swedish crowns ($2.92 million), partly by a promissory note of 11 million crowns as well as a directed share issue of 5 million crowns
* Acquisition is planned to be completed in Q4 of this year
* Acquisition is planned to take place through buying shares of WSI from four current owners at a price equivalent to 41 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.5650 Swedish crowns)