Sept 29 (Reuters) - Europacorp SA :

* Issue of 11,428,572 new shares, representing 27.89 pct of total capital

* Price of new shares set at 5.25 euro ($5.89), a premium of 38.5 pct on the listed share price Source text: bit.ly/2dbAsy6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8911 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)