a year ago
BRIEF-SVG Capital says HarbourVest offer undervalues co
September 29, 2016 / 10:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SVG Capital says HarbourVest offer undervalues co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - SVG Capital Plc :

* Publication of response circular

* Board believes that offer undervalues company and recommends that shareholders do not accept HarbourVest Bidco's offer of 650p per share

* Will announce an update on status of these discussions on or before Oct. 3 2016

* Board in discussions with a number of parties which may lead to alternative deal delivering superior shareholder value to HarbourVest Bidco offer

* Expects further gross proceeds of approximately 105.0 mln stg from mature Permira and structured products portfolios over coming months

* Recognises scarcity value of company's investment portfolio and appeal of portfolio to financial buyers, including secondary funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
