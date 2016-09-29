FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Ausnutria updates on transaction in relation to establishment of business in New Zealand
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 29, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ausnutria updates on transaction in relation to establishment of business in New Zealand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ausnutria-discloseable Transaction In Relation To Establishment Of Business In New Zealand

* Pursuant to subscription agreements, Ausnutria China shall subscribe for 4,500,000 shares of joint venture in amount of NZD4.5 million

* Westland, through WMPI, shall subscribe for 3 million shares of joint venture in amount of NZD3.0 million

* Group, in respect of the agreements, shall invest up to NZD36.5 million to business in new zealand

* JV entered into shareholder loan agreement, retail product purchase agreement with ausnutria china and product supply agreement with westland

*

* Ausnutria China and Westland entered into subscription agreements with joint venture

* Deal for purpose of establishing business in New Zealand

* JV will be owned as to 60% and 40% by ausnutria china and wmpi respectively JV will be accounted for as a subsidiary of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.