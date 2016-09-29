FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vimpelcom to open mobile phone shops in X5's stores
#Market News
September 29, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vimpelcom to open mobile phone shops in X5's stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - X5 Retail Group NV says:

* Announces the signing of a cooperation agreement between X5's Pyaterochka and mobile phone operator Vimpelcom (Beeline brand).

* The first stage entails the opening of 950 Beeline branded outlets and points of sale in Pyaterochka stores this year.

* By the end of 2017, the total number of Beeline outlets and points of sale in Pyaterochka stores is due to exceed 1,600.

* The partnership will boost traffic and conversion thanks to the additional services offered to customers.

* The Pyaterochka agreement will provide Beeline with new opportunities to scale up its business as the national food retailer continues its rapid expansion with new stores. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
