FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Giglio Group unit signs deal with Home Shopping Europe 24
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
September 29, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Giglio Group unit signs deal with Home Shopping Europe 24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Giglio Group SpA :

* Its unit, M-Three SatCom SpA, signs deal with home Home Shopping Europe 24 (HSE24) for satellite channel broadcasting on two platforms, in standard and in HD

* Satellite channel broadcasting contract has value of just under 1 million euros ($1.12 million) and duration of 3 years

* The contract will include the collection and diffusion of the M-Three of Milan signal from the primary teleport and the access to the Hot Bird satellite Eutelsat on the transponder 18 in DVB-S e 121 in DVB-S2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8914 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.