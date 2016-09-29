BRIEF-Giglio Group unit signs deal with Home Shopping Europe 24

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Giglio Group SpA :

* Its unit, M-Three SatCom SpA, signs deal with home Home Shopping Europe 24 (HSE24) for satellite channel broadcasting on two platforms, in standard and in HD

* Satellite channel broadcasting contract has value of just under 1 million euros ($1.12 million) and duration of 3 years

* The contract will include the collection and diffusion of the M-Three of Milan signal from the primary teleport and the access to the Hot Bird satellite Eutelsat on the transponder 18 in DVB-S e 121 in DVB-S2