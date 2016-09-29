FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF- NCSP to suspend dividend till VTB clears payment
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 29, 2016 / 7:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF- NCSP to suspend dividend till VTB clears payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Group (NCSP)

* Decides to suspend payment of interim dividend for six months of 2016 until circumstances preventing NCSP from timely payment of dividend are removed

* Total amount of the interim dividend paid out and declared in 2016 and the amount payable to shareholders as a result of mandatory shares buyout exceed the current covenant on payments to shareholders as established in the loan agreement between NCSP and VTB Bank

* Says dividend shall be paid after signature of agreement

* Says NCSP and VTB Bank are currently in process of approval of addendum to loan agreement to amend this covenant

* Says NCSP possesses funds to pay dividend in full

* Says expects to pay dividend to all shareholders by October 18, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.