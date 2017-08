Sept 29 (Reuters) - Publity AG :

* Signs asset management contract for 350 million euros ($392.63 million) and increases assets under management to 2.5 billion euros

* Contract includes portfolio of 6 assetes in Berlin Mitte, Berlin- Dahlem, Berlin Friedrichshain, Potsdam Und Muenchen