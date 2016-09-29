Sept 29 Louis Dreyfus Company BV

* hy consolidated net income, group share, of us$135 million, versus us$130 million one year ago

* "external environment remained difficult during first half of 2016"

* Hy net sales reached us$23.5 billion, down from us$26.4 billion in same period last year

* Hy income before tax stood at us$151 million, compared to us$177 million previous year

* For hy 1% increase in shipped volumes year-on-year