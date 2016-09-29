FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-QubicGames to publish games of Circle Entertainment Limited in Europe and North America
September 29, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-QubicGames to publish games of Circle Entertainment Limited in Europe and North America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - QubicGames SA IPO-QGP.WA:

* Starts cooperation and establishes its conditions with China-based Circle Entertainment Limited for publishing games of Circle Entertainment Limited in Europe and North America

* Under the cooperation agreement the company to publish 10 games delivered by Circle Entertainment Limited until end of 2017

* The company will receive quarterly remuneration in form of revenue share

* The final agreement to be signed by Oct. 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)

