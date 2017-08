Sept 29 (Reuters) - Poly Medicure Ltd:

* Poly Medicure Ltd says gets members' nod for approval of purchase contract with Vitromed Healthcare

* Poly Medicure Ltd says gets members' nod for sales contract with Vitromed Healthcare, Jaipur

* Poly Medicure Ltd says gets members' nod for sales contract with Ultra for medical product, Egypt Source text:bit.ly/2dgq7zW (Bengaluru newsroom)