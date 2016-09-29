FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 29, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-NPC Resources to sell unit, land to Budaya Potensi Sdn Bhd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - NPC Resources Bhd

* Entered into a conditional sales and purchase agreement with Budaya Potensi Sdn Bhd

* Spa in relation to the proposed disposal of the entire equity interest in Sungai Ruku Oil Palm Plantation sdn bhd, a unit of co

* Deal for sales consideration of 35.5 million rgt

* Unit,Agrisa trading sdn bhd, also entered into a conditional sales and purchase agreement with budaya potensi sdn bhd

* Unit's spa in relation to proposed disposal of parcel of agricultural land at Segaliud-Lokan, Kinabatangan, In The State Of Sabah

* Land sale deal for a sales consideration of 12mln rgt Source text (bit.ly/2dty17R) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
