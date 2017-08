Sept 29 (Reuters) - FinLab AG :

* IFRS net income in first half year of 0.4 million euros - IFRS comprehensive income of 0.6 million euros ($673,080.00)

* Under German GAAP (HGB), net income in first half of year was 0.6 million euros (previous year: 4.2 million euros)

* Extremely positive forecast for 2nd half of 2016 due to already successfully completed financing rounds in portfolio