FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Crescendo Corporation qtrly net profit 44.4 mln rgt vs 3.1 mln rgt
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather earns TKO win over McGregor
BOXING
Mayweather earns TKO win over McGregor
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 29, 2016 / 9:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Crescendo Corporation qtrly net profit 44.4 mln rgt vs 3.1 mln rgt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Crescendo Corporation Bhd

* Declare an interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 january 2017 of 2 sen per share single tier

* Board expects the performance of the group to remain satisfactory for the financial year ending 31 january 2017

* Qtrly net profit 44.4 million rgt versus 3.1 million rgt , revenue 49.2 million rgt versus 40.9 million rgt

* For fy17 "group will be cautious in its launches to avoid holding high level of stock" Source text (bit.ly/2dtAX4e) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.