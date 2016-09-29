BRIEF-Crescendo Corporation qtrly net profit 44.4 mln rgt vs 3.1 mln rgt

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Crescendo Corporation Bhd

* Declare an interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 january 2017 of 2 sen per share single tier

* Board expects the performance of the group to remain satisfactory for the financial year ending 31 january 2017

* Qtrly net profit 44.4 million rgt versus 3.1 million rgt , revenue 49.2 million rgt versus 40.9 million rgt

* For fy17 "group will be cautious in its launches to avoid holding high level of stock"