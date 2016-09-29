FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Riverview Community Bank and Mbank announce signing of a purchase and assumption agreement
September 29, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Riverview Community Bank and Mbank announce signing of a purchase and assumption agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Riverview Bancorp Inc

* Riverview Community Bank and Mbank announce signing of a purchase and assumption agreement

* Riverview will acquire certain assets of Mbank, including approximately $130 million in net loans and will assume certain liabilities

* Riverview Bancorp Inc says transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings in first full year

* All Mbank locations will continue to operate as Mbank branches until transaction is completed

* Deal includes approximately $128 million of Mbank's customer deposits

* Agreement also provides that Riverview Bancorp will assume obligations of Merchants Bancorp's trust preferred securities

* Following transaction, no banking services will be provided by Mbank. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

