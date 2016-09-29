FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-SMRT Corporation's shareholders approve scheme to be bought by Temasek's unit
September 29, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SMRT Corporation's shareholders approve scheme to be bought by Temasek's unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - SMRT Corporation Ltd

* Scheme shareholders have, by majority of not less than 75 per cent in value of scheme shares voted at scheme meeting, approved scheme

* Refers to proposed acquisition by Belford Investments of issued and paid-up ordinary of smrt corp by way of a scheme of arrangement

* Company will be submitting its application to court for sanction of scheme under section 210 of companies act

* "scheme shall become effective and binding upon lodgement of court order with accounting and corporate regulatory authority of Singapore"

* Belford Investments pte. ltd. ( offeror) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited Source text (bit.ly/2dtJYui) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
