BRIEF-Perfect Group updates on MoU in relation to proposed acquisition of land use right

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Perfect Group-Memorandum Of Understanding In Relation To The Proposed Acquisition Of Land Use Right

* Company shall pay a refundable deposit in amount of RMB25 million

* Company shall acquire land use right of a parcel of land located in PRC from Shunde Land Development Centre

* Unit entered into a memorandum of understanding with Foshan City Shunde District Lunjiao Road Land Reserve Development Centre

* Lease agreement of perfect factory is for a term of three years and will expire in May 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: