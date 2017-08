BRIEF-Axactor acquires Non Performing Loan portfolio in Italy

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Axactor AB (publ) :

* Acquires unsecured Non Performing Loan (NPL) portfolio in Italy

* Portfolio includes unsecured claims with total outstanding balance of about 59 million euros ($66.19 million)

* Portfolio transaction is secondary market purchase, with final acquisition cost around 5 pct of outstanding balance

* Investments will be 100 pct financed by co's existing credit facilities provided by company's Italian banking partners Source text: bit.ly/2cDLGaM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8914 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)