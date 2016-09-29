FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Horizon Pharma says unit enters into settlement deal with Express Scripts - SEC filing
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Horizon Pharma says unit enters into settlement deal with Express Scripts - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Horizon Pharma PLC :

* On Sept 26, Horizon Pharma USA entered settlement agreement and mutual release with Express Scripts to settle litigation - SEC filing

* 25 percent of settlement amount will be paid to Express Scripts in Q1 of 2017 and 25 percent in Q2 of 2017

* Horizon Pharma's discussions with Express Scripts regarding DUEXIS and VIMOVO on its formulary exclusion list are ongoing

* Settlement amount will be paid to Express Scripts in installments, with 50 percent of installment paid in Q4 of 2016

* Expects that settlement payment will be recorded as a reduction in GAAP net sales in Q3 of fiscal 2016

* Continues its discussions and negotiations with other pharmacy benefit managers and payers Source text bit.ly/2dgJGYB Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.