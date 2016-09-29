FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PepsiCo CEO - 45 pct of net revenue from "guilt free" products
September 29, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-PepsiCo CEO - 45 pct of net revenue from "guilt free" products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Pepsico

* CEO - compared to 2006, have reduced average sodium in our food products by 11% per serving and removed more than 2,300 metric tons of sodium from key food brands in key countries

* CEO - 45% of net revenue from "guilt free" products - those that are below 70 calories per 12 ounces and snacks with low levels of sodium and saturated fat

* CEO - spurred by success of Baked Lays, have broadened baked lineup to include Baked Doritos, Tostitos and Cheetos, have expanded lineup to 9 international markets

* CEO - "Russia clearly seeing signs of improvement, India looking good, China looking much better than it did in early part of year, W. Europe not getting worse" Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
