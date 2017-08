BRIEF-MC-Link H1 net profit falls to EUR 0.1 mln, raises FY 2016 outlook

Sept 29 (Reuters) - MC-Link SpA :

* H1 production value 19.3 million euros ($21.64 million) versus 19.5 million euros a year ago

* H1 pro-forma production value at 21.6 million euros

* H1 net profit 0.1 million euros versus 0.4 million euros a year ago

* Revises FY 2016 outlook upwards following the acquisition of BiG TLC

* Revises FY 2016 outlook upwards following the acquisition of BiG TLC

* Expects FY 2016 revenue volume at 43 million euros and FY 2016 EBITDA of at least 8.7 million euros