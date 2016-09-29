BRIEF-Sunshine Heart announces strategic realignment

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Sunshine Heart Inc

* Co implementing realignment of near term strategy to fully focus company's resources on its recently acquired Aquadex FlexFlow System

* Pausing clinical evaluations of neuromodulation technology

* Measures will help company to attain targeted Q4 2016 annualized revenue run-rate for aquadex business of $5 million

* Reducing cash burn from $2 million per month in Q4 of 2015 to a targeted cash burn of $800,000 per month in Q4 of 2016

* Continuing company's ongoing review of potential partnerships and strategic alliances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: