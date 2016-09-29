BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers announces amendments to its management agreements

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Scorpio Tankers Inc

* Effective date of amendments is September 29, 2016

* Scorpio Tankers Inc. announces amendments to its management agreements

* Under terms of amendments, fee of 1% payable to ssh upon any future vessel sale or purchase will be eliminated

* Under amendment,notice period to terminate commercial ,technical management agreements will be reduced from two years to three months

* Under amendment, a fee equal to three months of management fees will be payable to SCM and SSM upon termination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: